



With today, May 9, marking the release of the fourth entry in the band’s Sinister Whisperz album series, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult sends audiences further through the rabbit hole of the past with the reveal of the NSFW music video for “Wrath of Satan.” Making its premiere on MXDWN , the video demonstrates the band’s trademark sense of camp, kitsch, blasphemy, and hedonism, with animated A.I. depictions of voluptuous robotic women and aliens dancing to a sultry groove. As an age-restricted video, it can only be viewed directly on YouTube.







“Wrath of Satan” appears on Sinister Whisperz IV: The Bedroom Tapes (1987-1988), available to purchase now via Thrill Kill Kult’s own SleazeBox Records. Unlike the previous entries in the series, which chronicled various stages in the band’s evolution corresponding to their tenure with record labels WaxTrax! (1987-1991), Interscope (1992-1996), and Rykodic (2000-2009), The Bedroom Tapes features the first recordings made by Franke Nardiello/Groovie Mann and Marston Daley/Buzz McCoy from 1987 to 1988, prior to the release of the band’s iconic 1988 debut I see Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits. “We hadn’t really begun writing songs yet,” McCoy explains, the tracks mixed spontaneously to a cassette deck with a 12-channel mixing board, often without the benefit of a multi-track recorder or even lyrics. “I attempted to play samples, keyboards, and occasionally bass at the same time,” he continues, “looking back, they don’t sound half as bad as I thought. And they really do capture that manic, youthful angst swirling around in us at the time.” Sinister Whisperz IV is available to purchase digitally from the SleazeBox webstore, while CD editions can be found via TKKMart.com.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult will begin the Evil Eye Tour with Adult. and KANGA on May 14 with a West Coast run, concluding on June 3; the Midwest and East Coast leg will commence on October 19 until November 4. A full listing of dates and ticket links for the Evil Eye Tour can be found on the bands’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)