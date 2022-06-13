



It’s difficult to imagine topping the iconic power of a record like Confessions of a Knife…, but the release of Sexplosion! in 1991, the third album from My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, solidified the band’s place in the annals of underground music. Led by such powerhouse tracks as “Sex On Wheelz,” “Leathersex,” and the title track, the album saw the core duo of Franke Nardiello/Groovie Mann and Marston Daley/Buzz McCoy moving away from the harder edged industrial sounds of their past output toward a funkier and more sultry disco vibe, losing none of the kitsch, sleaze, and blasphemy that has become a defining factor in Thrill Kill Kult’s legacy. The album also marked the end of an era as it was the last album the band would release with WaxTrax! Records, selling over 250,000 copies and eventually leading to signing with Interscope Records and being featured in Hollywood productions like Cool World, The Crow, and Showgirls. Now after 31 years, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult returns home as WaxTrax! Records has announced a thirtieth anniversary reissue of Sexplosion!, which includes three additional remixes of album tracks, as well as the previously unreleased song “Any Way Ya Wanna,” which was recorded during the original sessions. This special vinyl edition will be available in transparent pink limited to 1,500 copies, and transparent orange limited to 1,300 copies.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)