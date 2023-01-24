



My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has seemingly never passed on the opportunity to celebrate an anniversary, and with 2023 marking four years since the band has hit the road, the time is right for a new tour. Beginning on May 14 in Mesa, AZ, the Evil Eye Tour sees the band celebrating 36 years since treading the acid green pastures of Rykodisc; as such, the group’s set will focus on material spanning the band’s first decade – the WaxTrax! and Interscope years – from 1987 to 1997. Focusing on the western U.S. for this leg, the tour will continue untiil June 3 in San Diego, CA, with stops including San Antonio, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; an East Coast leg has yet to be announced. Joining the Evil Eye Tour as support acts will be Los Angeles industrial/pop artist KANGA and Detroit avant-garde electro duo ADULT., with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on the bands’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)