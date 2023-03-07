



Fueled by funk, sex, and dance, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult will be hitting the road for the Evil Eye Tour, announcing an additional set of dates for the Fall season. As the first leg focuses on the western U.S., the Fall dates running from October 19 to November 4 will take the band through the Midwest and East Coast; stops include Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Cleveland, Chicago, and more. The tour celebrates 36 years since treading the acid green pastures of Rykodisc, with the set list to focus on material spanning Thrill Kill Kult’s first decade – the WaxTrax! and Interscope years – from 1987 to 1997. Joining as support acts for both legs of the tour are Detroit dark electro duo ADULT. and L.A. industrial/pop artist KANGA, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on the bands’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)