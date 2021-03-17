



Chris Carter, one of the pioneering figures in industrial and electronic music, has announced a new vinyl reissue of the first and third entries in his Electronic Ambient Remixes series, continuing Mute Records’ campaign that began with Carter’s 2018 Miscellany box set. The first album, Electronic Ambient Remixes One (EAR ONE) showcases the artist giving a radical ambient makeover to a series of analog experiments and early recordings created by Carter in the late ’70s and early ’80s during his tenure with Throbbing Gristle and Industrial Records’s London studio; those recordings were released as his 1980 album The Space Between, the later ambient renditions released as EAR ONE in 2000 via CTI, his label with wife and band mate Cosey Fanni Tutti. In contrast, Electronic Ambient Remixes Three (EAR THREE), originally released in 2002 via CTI, showcased Carter’s transmutations of loops and rhythms originally created for Throbbing Gristle; among these tracks are such nods to that band with titles like “Hamburger Man,” “Indiscipline,” “Not on the Heels of Love,” and “Heathen Mirth.” With CD editions of both albums out-of-print for over 15 years, Electronic Ambient Remixes 1 + 3 not only marks their return to CD, but also the first time either will be issued on vinyl; due for release on July 30 via Mute, pre-orders are available now.









Chris Carter

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)