



As part of the prominent electronic label’s ongoing MUTE 4.0 (1978>Tomorrow) campaign, Mute Records has announced a new silver double-vinyl reissue of The Best of Fad Gadget. Originally released on CD in 2001, the collection was the influential electronic act’s last release before the death of Fad Gadget’s Frank Rovey in 2002, with this new reissue marking the first time the collection is available on vinyl to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Fad Gadget’s Back to Nature/The Box double A-side 7-inch single debut. Recorded using a drum machine and synthesizer, the single was released in October 1979 as the label’s second official release, although Fad Gadget was Mute’s first signing. Containing 18 tracks spanning the band’s classic singles, B-sides, and a track from Tovey’s 1986 “solo” release Snakes & Ladders, The Best of Fad Gadget is due for release on September 6 and is now available for pre-order. Mute states that this reissue is the first stage of the label’s celebration of Tovey’s life and work, to be followed by a box set in early 2020 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Fireside Favourites full-length debut.

