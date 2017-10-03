Independent electro label Mute Records and Thames and Hudson Publishers have announced that they will release an extensive hardcover history of the label by author and musician Terry Burrows (Yukio Yung) with commentary by Mute founder Daniel Miller, on November 28, 2017. Mute: A Visual Document , follows Mute’s story from its creation in 1978 by Daniel Miller to release his debut single as The Normal, “Warm Leatherette”/“T.V.O.D” to its evolution into a cultural phenomenon and close knit community of artists, including Fad Gadget, Goldfrapp, Moby, Can, Diamanda Galás, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Depeche Mode, Yazoo, Erasure, Laibach, Liars, and Ben Frost. The book features previously unpublished art and photographs curated by Miller from his personal collection, discographies, a “family tree” of Mute artists, and photographs and anecdotes by Moby, Alison Goldfrapp, Anton Corbijn, Bleddyn Butcher, Brian Griffin, Jon Spencer, Barry Adamson, Ivan Novak (Laibach), Angus Andrew (Liars), Adrian Shaughnessy, and Tom Hingston. Mute: A Visual Document is available for pre-order now.

