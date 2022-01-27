



Over the past 40 years, the duo of David Baker and Simon Leonard have worked together under various monikers, releasing multiple albums as Fortran 5 and Komputer and exploring different facets of synthpop and electro; however, their musical odyssey began with the formation of I Start Counting in 1982, which signed to Mute Records in 1984. Now, the prominent label is issuing a pair of albums featuring rare tracks and demos created by I Start Counting in 1985 and 1986. Due for release on March 25, Re-Fused and Ejected focuses on material the duo wrote and recorded during the sessions for 1986’s My Translucent Hands and 1988’s Fused, all of which showcase the band’s penchant for delving into suburban and banal subjects – the infatuations of youth, the obsessions with television, small town and city nightlife, and more. Re-Fused and Ejected were released digitally on September 3 and are available via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore, while pre-orders for the two albums in CD format are available now; limited edition cassette copies for both collections have sold-out.









