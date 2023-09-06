Vince Clarke has been one of the leading figures in the realm of synthpop for more than four decades, having proven his skills as a songwriter and producer in Erasure, Yazoo, The Assembly, and as the co-founder of Depeche Mode. It’s almost difficult to believe that for all of his endeavors, he hasn’t released a proper solo record, but that soon changes with the announcement of Songs of Silence. Spearheaded by the introductory single “The Lamentations of Jeremiah,” the album began in the midst of the lockdowns, with Clarke having assigned himself two rules: 1. Each sound would be created solely via his modular Eurorank synthesizer, and 2. Each song would revolve around a single note and key, resulting in an almost dronelike ambience. Of the Eurorack, Clarke explains that he was enjoying the development of sound and learning new processes, stating that “The infinite shades of sounds you can create with just the tiniest tweak of a knob or slider continues to fascinate me,” and going on to say that “Nobody in my household is particularly interest in what I get up to in the studio. Even the cat used to leave after an hour or so of listening to drones.” He also expresses his surprise that Mute Records wanted to release Songs of Silence given its deviation from his usual pop format.
As the first single, “The Lamentations of Jeremiah” is accompanied by a music video directed by Turkish-born New York portrait photographer Ebru Yildiz, who comments, “When I first heard the song, I felt like it contained a whole lifetime within itself. All of the drama and peace, anxiousness and calmness, tension and hope, and everything in between. I wanted the visuals to feel like all those extremes as well.” The track also features a cello performance by composer Reed Hays.
With artwork and photography by award-winning Magnum photojournalist Eugene Richards, Songs of Silence is due for release on November 17 via Mute Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders are available now through Bandcamp and the Mute webstore.
