



Mick Harvey has spent the last 45 years working as a formidable producer and composer, best known as a member of The Birthday Party, Crime and the City Solution, and as one of The Bad Seeds. After meeting Mexican singer and auteur Amanda Acevedo while on tour with P.J. Harvey, he began a new collaborative project, resulting in the Phantasmagoria in Blue album; exploring themes of love, mortality, and mankind’s search for meaning in a chaotic universe, the record’s 14 tracks sees Harvey and Acevedo offering a small helping of original compositions amid a series of duets, reinterpreting the works of Tim Buckley, Luis Eduardo Aute, Sibylle Baier, Silvio Rodriguez, and Pat Benatar. “It was an unlikely connection and a very unlikely situation,” Acevedo explains, “but it started working and has developed into a good friendship that I’m very grateful for. The album is a testimony to this.” With additional guitar and instrumentation provided by J.P. Shilo (Hungry Ghosts, Rowland S. Howard), the artist’s worked with recording engineer Alain Johannes (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age), with Harvey commenting, “We aimed big. I wanted it to be a big production to match the level of ambition in the whole idea. I think it’s one of the best things I’ve been involved in, for a long time”











Phantasmagoria in Blue is due for release via Mute Records on September 1, with pre-orders available digitally on Bandcamp, and CD and vinyl pre-orders available through the Mute webstore. The album follows up on Harvey’s Waves of Anzac in 2020, and marks Acevedo’s debut on the international stage. A video of the album track “Milk & Honey,” created by Harvey and Acevedo, was also revealed on March 7.

In addition, Harvey will be conducting a European tour with Acevedo and Shilo, running from May 4 to May 28, with stops including Leipzig, Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Graz, Bologna, Munich, Copenhagen, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Mick Harvey’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)