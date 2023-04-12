



Heralded as one of the most significant and influential bands of the late ’70s, the New York City duo known as Suicide helped to usher in a decidedly underground punk aesthetic to the world of electronic music. After the eponymous 1980 sophomore album, Alan Vega and Martin Rev would continue with the band sporadically over the next 25 years, with this year marking the 35th anniversary of Suicide’s third studio album, A Way of Life. To commemorate the occasion, Mute / BMG is issuing a new edition of the album to be released on May 26; produced by The Cars’ front man Ric Ocasek, A Way of Life was originally distributed by Chapter 22 Records in 1988 before receiving wider global distribution the following year through the legendary WaxTrax! Records. “The first session was scheduled for about 2:00pm,” Rev comments, relating the recording process behind the album. “Ric wasn’t there yet, only the engineers, so Alan and I just started to warm up and, in the process, started writing some new songs. The engineers decided among themselves to set the recorder rolling and when Ric came in an hour or two later ready to work, he asked the engineers if we had already sound checked. They said, ‘Yeah and they basically recorded the whole album.’ Ric was amazed and started immediately to listen to what became the first mixes of A Way of Life.” The album would yield the “Surrender” single, as well as Suicide favorites like “Jukebox Baby 96,” “Suffering in Vain,” “Dominic Christ,” and “Heart Beat.”







The 35th Anniversary edition was remastered by Denis Blackham of Skye Mastering, as he had done for recent remasters of Suicide’s first and second albums, with the original record supplemented by several bonus tracks – two on the transparent blue vinyl, and five on the CD – including a previously unreleased live cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” recorded in Paris in 1988. Pre-orders for A Way of Life are available now.

Suicide

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

BMG

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)