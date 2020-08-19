



Long celebrated as one of the progenitors of modern underground electronic and industrial music, Cabaret Voltaire will be releasing its first album of new material in over 26 years. “The album was finished just as all the weirdness was starting to kick in,” states Richard H. Kirk, the sole remaining member of the band since 2014, who goes on to say that although the COVID-19 pandemic had no bearing on the recordings, “there are hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current states of affairs,” making Shadow of Fear an appropriate title. Recorded on much of the band’s original equipment at the latest location of Cabaret Voltaire’s longtime studio, Western Works, the album was written sporadically over the course of the last several years, during which Kirk would write new material while developing tracks for his numerous festival and concert performances; although initially to present a new digitally upgraded sound, a computer failure led to the decision to return to the older setup, with Kirk emphasizing that Shadow of Fear‘s sound is not intentionally nostalgic – “It’s nice that people appreciate what you’ve done in the past. But it’s a dangerous place to dwell.” Shadow of Fear is due for release on November 20 via Mute, with pre-orders now available via all major online outlets.







Founded in Sheffield in 1973 by Kirk with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson, Cabaret Voltaire gradually built a sizable following for the band’s Dada-esque live performances and experiments with sound design by way of tape loops, D.I.Y. electronics, and other proto-industrial methods. The group hit its stride in the more accepting post-punk era, releasing several singles and EPs and garnering critical acclaim with albums like Three Mantras and The Voice of America. Following Watson’s departure in 1981, Mallinder and Kirk began to tour extensively without label support and would subsequently pursue a more commercial direction that would find Cabaret Voltaire being heard more regularly in dance clubs throughout the ’80s and early ’90s. The band ultimately ceased activity in 1994, with The Conversation being the last released album.

Kirk revived the band on his own for an appearance at the 2014 Berlin Atonal festival, continuing to perform as Cabaret Voltaire afterward. Mute reissued several entries in the group’s back catalog throughout 2019 – “You get bored of people wanting to talk about the past all the time,” Kirk comments. “So I thought: if I can get all the albums reissued, then I can move on.” During this time, Mallinder released Um Dada, his first solo album since 1982, and collaborated with industrial/doom metal act Khost on the band’s Buried Steel album, while Watson’s own contributions to sound recording technology have been widely recognized.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)