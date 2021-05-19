



Following the release of The Third Chimpanzee EP in January, celebrated songwriter and electronic musician Martin Gore has announced a remix companion. “I am very excited to have such a talented list of remixers for this project,” Gore states, with the album’s 10 tracks featuring remixes and reinterpretations by the likes of techno DJ and Mute label mate Chris Liebing, whose remix of “Vervet” can be previewed now; praising The Third Chimpanzee for its production and sound design, Liebing comments, “Getting asked by Martin, one of the most talented musicians and poets alive, to officially remix one of those tracks… I am still pinching myself.”







Chris Liebing’s remix of “Vervet” is the second taste of what The Third Chimpanzee Remixed has to offer after the February release of Brazilian artist ANNA’s rendition of “Howler,” the album’s opening track; other artists featured include JakoJako, Jlin, Kangding, Rrose, Wehbba, The Exaltics, MoReVoX, and Barker. With a due date of August 20, The Third Chimpanzee Remixed will be released in digital and CD formats, along with a limited edition double 12-inch vinyl; pre-orders are available now via Mute’s webstore and Bandcamp.







In addition to the “Vervet” remix, Chris Liebing has also unveiled “Whispers and Wires,” featuring guest vocalist Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks), along with a corresponding music video directed by Edith and Anna Bergfors. The track is the first taste of his forthcoming album, Another Day, his follow up to 2018’s Burn Slow, which marked his debut with Mute; “I wanted to take myself out of it as much as possible,” the artist states, the album showcasing a number of collaborators, including Mute founder Daniel Miller, as well as Miles Cooper Seaton, Polly Scattergood, Maria Uzor, and Tom Adams. Another Day is available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore in CD, digital, and vinyl formats.









Martin Gore

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Chris Liebing

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)