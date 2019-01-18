Mute announces box set interpreting controversial John Cage piece "4'33""





Mute has announced STUMM433, the latest offering in the MUTE 4.0 (1978 > TOMORROW) series, which will be released in May of 2019. The box set will feature a staggering roster of over 50 Mute artists, including Depeche Mode, The Normal, Einstürzende Neubauten, New Order, Goldfrapp, and Nitzer Ebb each performing their own interpretations of John Cage’s groundbreaking 1952 composition “4’33”,” an early experimental score that instructs musicians not to play their instruments for the duration. Commonly perceived as “four minutes, thirty-three seconds of silence,” the concept revolves around the notion that the sounds of the environment… that any sound constitutes music, rather than an instrumental performance; challenging the very definition of music, it remains one of Cage’s most controversial and influential pieces, one that gave rise to numerous experimental forms, including early industrial. Each artist on STUMM433 has also created visuals to accompany their performances; Laibach’s variant and companion Duchamp inspired video featuring Croatian performance artist Vlasta Delimar have been released to celebrate the announcement of the project.







Profits from STUMM433 will be donated to the British Tinnitus Association and Music Minds Matter in honor of Inspiral Carpets’ founding member Craig Gill, who suffered from anxiety and depression resulting from tinnitus prior to his untimely death. Pre-orders for the box set are now available via the Mute website.

