Music video for PIG and Sasha Grey cover track premieres on Pornhub





With the EP’s August 31 release date imminent, PIG has released a music video for the his cover of “That’s the Way (I LIke It).” A cover of the disco/funk classic originally by KC & the Sunshine Band recorded in collaboration with author, actress, model, and musician Sasha Grey, PIG’s Raymond Watts states that “Under the seemingly glitzy, ‘good time’ vibes, it seemed to resonate with what’s going on around us at the moment,” further commenting on a lyric in the song that he referred to as not “smutty or titillatingly suggestive but much darker and a little bit threatening.” As such, the black & white music video directed by E Gabriel Edvy of Blackswitch Labs follows with a similar idea, “how to bring a darker more sinister overtone and texture to what seems to be an initially ‘upbeat’ song.” Watts elaborates on the disco inspired imagery, suggesting good times being had, “and is maybe not as it seems, possibly a reflection on the current situation we see when looking around at what is happening today in the world. Who is it telling us that everything is better than we could possibly imagine and we are drowning in delusions and force fed lies? But whose lies? Which side of the mirror is looking through a broken lens?”







Along with Grey and Watts, the video for “That’s the Way (I Like It)” features Molly Beth Morossa, making its NSFW premiere on the popular adult video website Pornhub . According to the website’s Vice President Corey Price, “We’ve always been huge fans of Sasha’s work and are thrilled to be supporting her musical endeavors. PIG’s reimagining of this timeless disco classic is made all the more sexy with Sasha’s vocals, and we’re so pleased to be premiering their music video here on Pornhub .” Of the premiere, Watts comments that “Being on Pornhub puts us in the mainstream and will stop the stigma that has been attached to the secret and underground world of listening to PIG. People can stop listening to us in darkened basements in constant fear of being exposed… our fans have lived in the fear of discovery for too long!”







The That’s the Way (I Like It) EP will be released on August 31 via Metropolis Records, featuring five tracks that include two mixes of the title track, and remixes from Risen created by Stabbing Westward’s Christopher Hall, Hanzel und Gretyl, and Ego Likeness. In addition, PIG begins touring the U.S. this Saturday, September 1 in Seattle, WA on the Hell to Pay… in the U.S.A. Tour, co-headlining numerous dates with Killing Joke. The tour continues throughout the country, along with a date in Toronto, Ontario, until its conclusion on Saturday, October 6 in Tustin, CA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the PIG website.





By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)