



Seattle horror/industrial act Murder Weapons has at long last released a music video for the band’s new song “Serpent.” Shot at The Fright Factory in Buckley, WA with cinematography by Tetraknot, “Serpent” marks the band’s second video, following up on the “HIVE” video released a year-and-a-half ago in January 2018. The video features performances by Crypticon’s Ghouls of the Crypt and Ticker Twizted of Cryptamnesia playing out a narrative that is sure to remind many of a gothic-tinger industrialized version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with performance footage of Murder Weapons interspersed throughout.







“Serpent” premiered on Friday, June 7 at 7:00pm PST as part of Friday Night Frights. Unlike “HIVE,” which was featured on the band’s Guilty EP, released in May 2015, “Serpent” is a brand new track to mark the first new studio recorded material by Murder Weapons in four years. The group will be performing at the ReGen sponsored Mechanismus Let’s Go to War Festival event taking place from June 25-30, sharing the bill with the likes of Hocico, System Syn, Suicide Commando, Funker Vogt, Ego Likeness, Android Lust, Contaminated Intelligence, and more!





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)