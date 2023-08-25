



Across his numerous projects, such as Worms of the Earth, Ghosts in the Clocktower, Venal Flesh, and more, Dan Barrett has navigated through varying facets of dark ambient, industrial, psy-trance, and more. With Aetherium Nebula, he shifts his attentions toward a cold and droning ambience combined with multimedia art and literature, today marking the release of the project’s debut album, Glacialis Mundi. Written and produced by Barrett, and mastered by Ronald Mariën (Stratosphere), the album began as a series of modular synth experiments, eventually expanding to include found sounds and other sources. Like the eldritch and esoteric themes of his past output, the album presents an immersive and dreamy tableau of frozen oceans and ancient otherworldly civilizations abandoned beneath the ice and snow, recalling the weird fictional backdrops of tales by H.P. Lovecraft or John W. Campbell; told from the perspective of a spacefaring explorer encountering a long dead world whose designation is but an ambiguous code, the record offers a tale wherein tunnels leading below the snowy surface reveal the mechanical remnants of the lifeforms now buried under the eternal frost. Released today, August 25, via the Winter-Light imprint, Glacialis Mundi is now available on Bandcamp, in digital and CD formats. Other entries in the Aetherium Nebula narrative will be made available soon via Arcane Dirge.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)