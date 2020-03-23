



Almost a full year since the release of the band’s self-titled album, post-punk art/rock act Muet has unveiled the music video for the opening track, “Leather Jacket Perfume.” Directed and shot by Myles Arwine and edited by Austin Getz, the video marks the second audiovisual outing from Muet following the introductory “Muscle” video in 2019 (the single having been released in 2017), the band once again presented in stark lighting that matches the gritty “American noir” vibe of the music.







Muet was released on March 22, 2019 via Metropolis Records, and is available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Founded in 2017, the band consists of guitarist/bassist Daniel Evans and drummer Vince McAley – both members of GoFight, Die Warzau, Chemlab, and Dead on TV – and is fronted by Steven Seibold, best known for such bands as Hate Dept., Standalone, Pigface, and more; produced by Evans, the album was mixed by Abel Garibaldi and mastered by Jason Livermore. Muet made its live debut on June 23, 2019 at the GMan Tavern in Chicago, sharing the bill with The Well Tempered and DJ Jeff Moyer.





Muet

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)