



Serbian industrial act MRT celebrates its fifteenth anniversary with the release of the Fiftn compilation. Released on January 15 via Crime:Screne Records and available digitally on Bandcamp, the collection showcases 20 tracks selected from across the band’s studio output – spanning 10 albums and three EPs – along with three songs previously unreleased. AMong these tracks are covers of Big Black’s “Kerosene” and Nick Cave’s “Carny,” with regular collaborators Simby Lee and BB appearing on various tracks. Formed in 2007 as a side project of dreDDup founder and front man Inquisitor Uzumaki, MRT presents a noisier, more experimental style of industrial than dreDDup, focusing more on the foundations laid by the likes Throbbing Gristle, COIL, and Z’ev. Fiftn also follows up on MRT’s Urwell album, released in December of 2019.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)