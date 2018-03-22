Mortiis to reissue out-of-print album from 2010 European comeback tour





The dark industrial demon from Norway, Mortiis has announced the re-release of the long out-of-print album Perfectly Defect. The album will be released via the band’s own Omnipresence Records imprint on June 1 in digital and physical formats, including limited edition vinyl. “It was a big fat ‘fuck you’ to certain industry vampires,” Mortiis front man Håvard Ellefsen says of the album’s original 2010 release, a free item during the band’s European comeback tour with Combichrist. Mortiis further comments, “I was super pissed off with previous negative experiences in the record industry and decided I’d rather give the album away for free as a gift to our loyal fans.” The new edition contains the complete studio session of 12 tracks, in contrast to the original release of a tour edition CD of eight tracks and a digital version of 10 tracks. “I’m super stoked to finally be able to give Perfectly Defect the proper release it deserves on my own label!” Pre-orders for Perfectly Defect will be announced soon and will include a free limited remix album download.

Mortiis is currently in the midst of a European and Australian tour performing a modern reinterpretation of his 1994 “Era 1” album Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør.

Mortiis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)