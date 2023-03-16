



It’s almost difficult to imagine that Mortiis released his F​ø​dt til å Herske debut 30 years ago, breaking away from the straightforward black metal of Emperor toward the equally cold and dark nuances of the style we now refer to as dungeon synth. Now, he will be performing that album live in its entirety for the first time ever on July 14 at The Dungeon Is Alive! Festival in Portland, OR; presented by Wyrd War, the festival is a four-night celebration of “Swords, Sorcery, & Synths,” with tickets to go on sale on March 20 – the Vernal Equinox – numering only 150 seats. Mortiis has also stated that a second Portland show is soon to be announced. F​ø​dt til å Herske was recorded in 1993, released in early 1994 via Malicious Records; the album has been reissued multiple times, with both the original version and the 2017 remastered edition now available via Mortiis’ Bandcamp. Prior to F​ø​dt til å Herske, he had recorded the demo The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost, also available in its original unmastered version and the 2018 remastered edition.







In addition, Mortiis is also reissuing Reisene Til Grotter Og Ødemarker, originally released in 1997 on VHS by the renowned Cold Meat Industry imprint. Strictly limited to 100 copies, the 30-minute music video will be offered in clear clamshell cases with a two-sided imprint by Out of Season, available to purchase at the Northeast Dungeon Siege festival on March 31; all remaining copies will then be offered by Out of Season on April 4.

On January 23 of this year, Mortiis also released Echoes of Wizards Chamber, a tribute to his Era-1 years. Available via his Bandcamp, the album features performances by Old Tower, ELFFOR, Dissvarth, Midnight Odyssey, Wyrd, Aeon Winds, Dødsfall, and more.





Mortiis

Out of Season

Wyrd War

Northeast Dungeon Siege

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)