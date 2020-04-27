



He created the sound of dungeon synth during his “Era-1” period, bringing this unique style to North American shores for the first time in 2019. He released the Spirit of Rebellion album in January, effectively reimagining and expanding upon his 1994 Ånden som Gjorde Opprør record to bring dungeon synth to a new generation. Now, the electronic goblin known as Mortiis will be delving further into his roots in black metal as he embarks on a new European tour this autumn with his fellow Norwegian countrymen The True Mayhem. Presented by Doomstar Booking and Radar Booking and with tickets on sale now, the Northern Ritual Tour will see the two legends of Norwegian underground music joining forces on September 27, with dates continuing until October 25 in Italy, Ireland, Scotland, the U.K., Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, and North Macedonia; Mayhem will begin the tour on September 19 with a run of Norwegian dates not featuring Mortiis.

Prior to the 1993 demo release of The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost, Mortiis was the bassist and lyricist for black metal band Emperor, who along with Mayhem is cited as one of the most influential and pioneering entities in the genre. Mayhem has undergone numerous changes in lineup and style, with bassist Jørn “Necrobutcher” Stubberud and drummer Jan Axel “Hellhammer” Blomberg as those with the longest tenure in the group; current vocalist Attila Csihar remains celebrated as the voice of Mayhem on the band’s 1994 full-length debut De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Mayhem was to be featured on the Decibel Magazine Tour earlier this year with all tour dates ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)