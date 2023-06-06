



The goblin creator of dungeon synth, Norwegian dark artist Mortiis has been revelling in various facets of his past over the past several years; even his 2020 Spirit of Rebellion was a reimagining and expansion of his Ånden som Gjorde Opprør record from 1994, performing and releasing several live recordings from his Era-1 period, and even briefly indulging in his black metal past by appearing onstage with Emperor in 2021 and revealing his long lost SCUM collaboration with his former band mates. Now, those thirsting for new material can receive the first taste of his forthcoming album in the track titled “Return to the Old Fields,” which was made available only to subscribers of The Cult of Thee Black Wizards on June 2. A work in progress, Mortiis explains that the track is but a sampling of a longer and more elaborate composition, with more effects and production to be applied before its final incarnation, as well as a more complete cover, the sepia-toned photograph serving merely as a placeholder. Furthermore, the artist states that the new album’s likely title will be Tribes of Dystopia, with plans to post more studio updates and works in progress to his Cult members. He is currently offering priority ordering of a limited wooden cassette box edition of his Keiser Av En Dimensjon Ukjent album, each copy hand made in collaboration with Kajdum’ Tower from Hungary, with priority ordering offered to Cult members until June 13; remaining copies will be made available for everyone, with no two copies looking exactly the same.

Most recently, Mortiis appeared as a guest vocalist on “Tainted,” the latest single from German darkwave and goth/rock act Girls Under Glass from the band’s Backdraft album, released on June 2 via Dependent Records. Mortiis will be appearing at The Dungeon Is Alive! Festival in Portland, OR on July 14, where he will perform his 1993 debut F​ø​dt til å Herske in its entirety for the first time ever.

Mortiis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)