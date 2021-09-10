



In May of this year, Håvard Ellefsen – better known as Mortiis – had rejoined his legendary Norwegian black metal band Emperor for a momentous livestream event, but what many may not have been aware of was a prior collaboration with his band mates guitarist Tomas “Samoth” Haugen and drummer Bård “Faust” Eithun in their band SCUM; formed in 2002 by Haugen and Eithun with Amen’s Casey Chaos, Thomas “Happy Tom” Seltzer, and guitarist Andre “Cosmo” Søgnen, the band had released the Gospels For the Sick album in 2005, but omitted from the album was Ellefsen’s guest appearance, the track titled “Speaking in Tongues.” With Mortiis stating that the track was never finalized and ultimately left off the album for a number of reasons, he has now unveiled a rough mix of the track; recorded during the album sessions in 2005 at Crystal Canyon Studios in Oslo, and engineered by Marius Bodin Larsen, “Speaking in Tongues” is now available as a free download via Bandcamp.





