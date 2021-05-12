



Revered for having ushered in the style known as dungeon synth, Norwegian dark artist Mortiis has unveiled a new live album capturing the earliest beginnings of his sound and vision. Recorded on November 12, 1997 at the now defunct Trnamission Theatre in San Francisco, Transmissions From the Western Walls of Time documents one of the handful of shows Håvard Ellefsen perforrmed as Mortiis at this early stage of the project, a few short years after releasing four albums following his departure from black metal giants Emperor. With audio captured by an unknown patron through either a cassette recorder or a video camera, mastered by Jules Seifest at Epic Audio Media, and featuring artwork by regular collaborator David Thierree, Transmissions From the Western Walls of Time was released on Friday, May 7 on digipack CD, as well as a limited edition classic black vinyl; a now sold out silver vinyl edition was offered to members of the artist’s Patreon and fan club group Cult of Thee Black Wizards, with the remaining CDs and black vinyl available to purchase through Mortiis’ Bandcamp. A digital edition of the album is not available at this time.

In addition, Mortiis was recently announced as a special guest rejoining his former band mates in Emperor for a special livestream event on May 23.

Mortiis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)