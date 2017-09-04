Norwegian industrial/metal goblin Mortiis, in collaboration with Side-Line Magazine , is now offering the latest single from his 2016 opus The Great Deceiver for free via Bandcamp. “Too Little Too Late” is now available as a charity single, part of series of singles the prominent electro/indusrial publication will be releasing to support several charity projects. Along with the album mix of “Too Little Too Late,” the single will also include the EN ESCH remix, along with the Je$us Loves Amerika remix of “The Ugly Truth,” which was originally featured on The Great Corrupter, the remix companion to The Great Deceiver. Cover artwork and full credits are also included.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)