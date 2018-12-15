Mortiis announces North American tour dates to perform Era 1 material





“It’s been almost 20 years since I toured the U.S. under the Era 1 version of Mortiis,” says the Norwegian artist, “so it seems like it’s about time to do it again.” With 2018 spent touring his early “dungeon synth” material throughout Europe, Russia, Austalia, Mexico, and South America, Mortiis will be embarking on a tour of 10 dates through North America in 2019, beginning on March 28 in Baltimore, MD and continuing until April 7 in Los Angeles. Since late 2017, Mortiis has been paying tribute to his Era 1 period performing modern reinterpretations of his 1994 album Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør (The Rebellious Spirit), which he had re-released as a free download, as well as recently re-releasing his 1993 demo recording The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the artist’s website.

Mortiis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)