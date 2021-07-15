



Among the many tours to be postponed in 2020 due to the global crisis was the Northern Ritual Tour, which saw the pairing of dungeon synth artist Mortiis with The True Mayhem. Now, the tour has been rescheduled for the Spring of 2022, taking the Norwegian practitioners of the blackened arts throughout Europe; from April 15 to May 28, the bands will be traveling throughout Sweden, Norway, Greece, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, as well as the U.K. and Ireland. Presented by Doomstar Bookings, the Northern Ritual Tour was originally scheduled for September-October of 2020, with the bands stating that those who purchased tickets for the previously cancelled dates should contact their local ticket retailers; a full listing of tour dates and venues can be found on the bands’ websites.

Having practically invented the dungeon synth genre in the early ’90s, Mortiis had released the Spirit of Rebellion album in January of last year as a reimagined and expanded version of his 1994 Ånden som Gjorde Opprør; the tour was to be his first since the album’s release, having toured North America in 2019. Prior to this “Era-1” period, he was the bassist and lyricist for Emperor, who along with Mayhem is cited as one of the most influential and pioneering entities in Norwegian black metal; Mayhem had been scheduled to appear on the Decibel Magazine Tour earlier in 2020, with that and the Northern Ritual Tour both cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdowns of 2020, Mortiis released a live album, Transmissions From the Western Walls of Time, documenting a 1997 performance in San Francisco; he also performed as a special guest with his old band mates in Emperor for a livestream event in May of 2021.

