



It has been quite some time since the Swedish industrial/rock act made some noise, but Morlocks has at last broken the silence with the reveal of a new single. Accompanied by what the band refers to as its first real music video, “Dicks in Tanks” finds Morlocks addressing the “unironic” fascination with war prevalent in die Schwarze Szene (German for “dark scene” or “dark culture”), as well as in metal and industrial, calling it, “Some hardcore masculinity there, fellas.” The band goes on to say, “We just had to krank it up to 11 and put them in their place,” with guest vocals provided by “friend and drinking buddy” Heljarmadr (Dark Funeral, Diabolic Lust, Cursed 13). “Dicks in Tanks” is the first taste of Morlocks’ forthcoming Praise the Iconoclast album, following up on 2012’s The Outlaw of Fives. The band had also appeared on KMFDM’s 2013 KUNST album on the track “The Mess You Made,” with Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko to return the favor with a guest vocal appearance on Praise the Iconoclast; also appearing on the new album will be Swedish electro artist Karin My.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)