



It has been a productive past two years for Tara Saavedra operating under the moniker of Morgue VVitch, having presented several singles, collaborations, and live performances. Now, having already built a formidable association with the imprint, the ethereal dark electro project has signed on with SubGoth / ECR for the release of a new EP; featuring three tracks written and produced by Saavedra, engineered and mastered by Francisco Mendez of ΣΕΘ (SET), the Lore EP was released on February 22 and is available digitally via Bandcamp. Along with two new songs, including the title track, the EP begins with the original mix of the “In the Garden of Monsters” single, released in January of this year. Of the EP, Saavedra explains, “I experimented with my vocals a bit more on this album as well as some sound design, creating my own synths and using my vocals as effects,” going on to call the songs stories that tread the fine line between reality and fantastic lore.







Morgue VVitch made its debut in 2020 with the ““Midnight Sun of Summer” single in 2020, on which Saavedra collaborated with Daniel Evans (GoFight, Chemlab, Lashes); a remix companion followed in early 2021, featuring Caustic, Ghost-Youth, Slighter, Stoneburner, The Rain Within, and more. In addition, Morgue VVitch has appeared on singles by Ghost-Youth and ΣΕΘ (SET), while Saavedra also collaborated with Davey Bennett (Pop Will Eat Itself) on a cover of The Breeders’ “Cannonball.”

