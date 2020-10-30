



Morgue VVitch, the new project from Tara Saavedra, has at long last released a debut single just in time for Halloween. Presenting an ethereal blend of darkened synthwave textures with atmospheres akin to witch house, topped off by haunting yet melodic vocals, “Midnight Sun of Summer” was written, produced, recorded, and performed entirely by Saavedra, with Daniel Evans (GoFight, Dead on TV, Chemlab) assisting with the production, as well as mixing and mastering the track. The single is now available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp, while a music video for the track will be making its premiere tonight during the ColdWaves “Season of the Glitch”/”Halloweenie Roast” virtual event.







Morgue VVitch made its live debut last November in Kansas City, MO as one of the opening acts for Stoneburner; prior to this project, Saavedra had worked under the moniker of Violette Syn, appearing on tracks by the likes of Drowning Susan and Microwaved. In May of this year, she also collaborated with Davey Bennett (Pop Will Eat Itself, Sulpher) on a cover of The Breeders’ “Cannonball.”

The ColdWaves “Season of the Glitch”/”Halloweenie Roast” event begins tonight – Friday, October 30 – at 8:00pm CST via Twitch; the event will showcase new performances and videos from Morgue VVitch, Test Dept., Clock DVA, JK Flesh, Bootblacks, Haex, ACTORS, Acumen Nation, Klack, Ruby, GosT, Polyfuse, and more. Further information on the event can be found on the Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)