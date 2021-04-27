



Long known for her collaborative spirit and enchanting musical presence, Tara Saavedra has unveiled two new singles under her Morgue VVitch moniker. The first of which finds her working with Francisco Mendez of dark industrial and witch house act ΣΕΘ (SET), contributing keyboards to the song “Disorders of the Heart,” released via the SubGoth / ECR imprint on April 16. The second, released today, April 27, features her as a guest vocalist for darkwave artist Ghost-Youth, singing an ethereal rendition of the Oscar-winning ballad “Take My Breath Away,” originally recorded by Berlin for the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. Both songs are available to purchase individually on Bandcamp.











Having worked under her own name and the moniker of Violette Syn with the likes of Drowning Susan, Microwaved, and Davey Bennet (Pop Will Eat Itself, Sulpher), Saavedra debuted Morgue VVitch in November 2019 as one of the opening acts for post-industrial act Stoneburner in Kansas City, MO. Subsequently, she appeared as part of ColdWaves’ “Season of the Glitch”/”Halloweenie Roast” livestream event in October 2020 to debut her “Midnight Sun of Summer” single, produced, mixed, and mastered by Daniel Evans (GoFight, Chemlab, Die Warzau, Dead On TV). She is currently working on a remix album, which is set to feature Stoneburner, The Rain Within, Caustic, Slighter, Satanic Hispanic, SIGINT, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)