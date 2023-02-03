



As Tara Saavedra works feverishly toward this year’s release of the full-length debut from Morgue VVitch, she continues her long stream of powerful collaborations, with today’s release of “Spellbound” being the latest. This time, the artist lends her distinctive and bewitching voice to longstanding electro/industrial act Interface, providing not only lyrics and vocals, but also additional synths to Eric Eldredge’s signature production styling. A digital 12-inch single, available now on Bandcamp via Distortion Records, “Spellbound” is the latest in a series of Interface collaborations with the scene’s most notable female talents, which has included “Whispers” with Sapphira Vee, “Isolation” with CHIASM’s Emileigh Rohn, and “Dangerous Game” with Mari Kattman. Morgue VVitch most recently worked with Slighter on the “Cold Black Waters” single, which followed “Higher” with ΔLLICΘRN. She has also hinted at collaborations with Mexican act Slichtnacht and At0shima 3rr0r from Germany, while her Duality album is expected to also be released in 2023.







Furthermore, Mogue VVitch will be performing as part of the Heretics Virtual Music Festival; presented by Blvsphemy Records, the online event will be focusing on newer styles of witch house, with other artists on the bill including SØLVE, Plvgues, Satanic Hispanic, Morningstvr, MORGVE, and Xm0rtal. Broadcasting via Twitch at 7:00pm CST on Saturday, February 25, full details for the festival can be found on the Facebook event page.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)