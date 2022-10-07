



Tara Saavedra is no stranger to collaborations, and with a new album under her moniker of Morgue VVitch on the way, she now presents the first taste of what is to come; working with U.K. artist ΔLLICΘRN, “Higher” presents a darkly vibrant and ghostly tale of self-realization that acts as the first single together. “‘Higher’ is about releasing your inner strength and power,” Morgue VVitch explains, “coming into your true form and setting yourself free from the restraints of being held down and controlled by outside forces.” Saavedra wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals and lead synth passages, upon which ΔLLICΘRN built the song’s haunted production, resulting in a merger that further enhances the essence Morgue VVitch has exhibited on past releases like the Lore EP released earlier this year, and 2020’s “Midnight Sun of Summer” debut; the artist concludes, ” I am super excited to do a full album with ΔLLICΘRN and showcase more of my sound designs and production.”







Released today and available now on Bandcamp, “Higher” follows Morgue VVitch’s aforementioned Lore EP and ΔLLICΘRN’s Leaden album, released on September 25 via Untitled Burial. As with “Higher,” a full-length album featuring Morgue VVitch and produced by ΔLLICΘRN is in the works. Furthermore, scheduled for release in 2023, Duality will mark the first full-length album from Morgue VVitch as a solo artist, its themes focusing as its title suggests on the concept of duality, with plans for a single of the same name to be revealed early in the new year. She is also planning to release a Halloween collaboration with Slighter, as well as one with Interface in December.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)