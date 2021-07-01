



Chicago gothic and dark alternative artist Mordian will be releasing her new single, “January Moon,” on Friday, July 2. The single marks the first new material from the artist since the May 2019 release of her Romance in Disguise debut EP, with Mordian joined on the track by Evan Graham Dunn; comprised of three disparate but complementary sections, “January Moon” is a study in contrasting moods and atmospheres that draws on the artist’s blend of symphonic and doom metal with melodic elements that incorporate classical guitar and spoken word. As well, the artist explains that the song had been partly written for “someone I was once close to,” calling it a therapeutic writing experience. The track had premiered on June 29 via Sleeping Village Reviews , Legacy in Germany, and Moshville in the U.K., and is available to purchase via Bandcamp, with more music to appear as the year progresses.

Mordian

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)