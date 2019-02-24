MoogFest celebrates its fifteenth year with appearances by Richard Devine and Martin Gore





MoogFest has announced the first wave of this year’s lineup, including a performance by Swedish minimalist techno artist The Field and a creative exchange with Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. Taking place in Durham, NC, the four-day-long celebration of the fusion of music, art, and technology is now in its fifteenth year and features workshops and panels during the day, with performances in the evening; this year includes IDM artist and sounddesigner Richard Devine, as well as veteran noise act A Place to Bury Strangers, each performing four-hour-long sets. Three tiers of tickets are available, with the mid-tier featuring swag, exclusive events, and lounge access, while the top-tier includes a hand-built synth. A complete lineup of announced performers and presenters and ticket information is available at the MoogFest website with more details to come.

MoogFest

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Moog Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Martin Gore

Website, Facebook

Richard Devine

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)