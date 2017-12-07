MoogFest 2018 announces lineup, includes Chelsea Manning as keynote speaker





MoogFest has announced its 2018 lineup, which will be led by female, gender non-binary, and transgender artists. Presented by United Therapeutics, American Underground, and Moog Music with support from Splice, the festival celebrating music, technology, and innovation will feature privacy rights and political transparency activist Chelsea Manning as keynote speaker. Manning’s conversation on “The Future of Creativity” will continue the festival’s tradition of exploring the future of creativity, painting the technological future as a new creative landscape, and examining how technology enables radical disruption in the personal and political spheres.

Artists performing in the festival’s nighttime “Future Sound” program include LCD Soundsystem synth experimentalist Gavin Rayna Russom, gender ambiguous theremin virtuoso Armen Ra, Kuwaiti conceptual artist Fatima Al Qadiri, Afrofuturist DJ Maliibu Miitch, hyperkinetic pop maven SOPHIE, and the U.S. debut of revered Japanese multi-instrumentalist Midori Takada. Each “Future Sound” artist will also lead “Future Thought” workshops and conversations by day.

MoogFest takes place on Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20 in Durham, North Carolina. Three tiers of tickets for the festival are on sale now, with payment plans available at checkout. Always On, a 50 hour companion livestream celebrating the announcement, in partnership with Tom Tom Magazine , runs from December 6-8.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)