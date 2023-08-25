



From Montreal comes Mindreader, with today, August 25, marking the release of the synthpop quartet’s debut single, titled “The Kill.” Drawing heavily on both the sound and imagery of the ’80s, the song presents the band’s “own vision of modern darkwave,” incorporating harmonious vocals, driving rhythms, and electronic ambience with a decidedly pop mindset. Of the song’s themes, the band states that they are purposefully cryptic, “although it is implied that it takes place in the aftermath of a toxic relationship.” The accompanying video follows this description, portraying what the band describes as “a somewhat abusive dynamic with the depiction of being tossed around, played with and finally left to die.” The video for “The Kill” was directed, produced, and edited by Alexandrine Khoury, with color and photography by Emma Khoury; the single is available to stream via Spotify, “The Kill” acting as the first taste of Mindreader’s forthcoming EP, due to arrive this fall.





Mindreader

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)