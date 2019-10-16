



No Devotion Records has announced the release of a remix album from Mona Mur and EN ESCH, two of the pioneering figures in modern underground industrial. Simply titled Remixes, the album will feature 10 versions of tracks from the pair’s 2009 album 120 Tage – The Fine Art of Beauty and Violence and 2011 follow up Do With Me What You Want, showcasing some of the label’s most prominent talents like Electrovot and Christ Under Droids. Label head Mario Alberto Cabada comments, “It’s with great honor for me as a label and as a fan to be able to release this jewel where we can add Mexican talent to the album. Mexico is rising and it’s about time to turn our heads and pay a bit more attention.” EN ESCH in the flesh will also be performing a remix on the album, with others including Attrition and fellow industrial legend FM Einheit, with whom Mona Mur and EN ESCH collaborated on the 2013 Terre Haute album. Remixes will be available in a vinyl edition limited to 200 copies worldwide, with pre-orders available via the No Devotion website on October 21.

Most recently, Mona Mur released her Delinquent album via Freibank Recordings on March 29; the album featured EN ESCH performing guest vocals and additional instrumentation on several tracks. EN ESCH recently completed touring as a member of <PIG>, and will be joining Pigface on the industrial collective’s first tour in 14 years.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)