



It can be said that after more than four decades, new wave and post-punk outfit Modern English is getting a bit “Long in the Tooth;” such is the title of the band’s latest single, which frontman Robbie Grey calls “a meditation of getting older in a world that still spins in a chaotic and always interesting way.” Produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails), the song marks the first release of new material from Modern English since 2016’s Take Me to the Trees, its blend of driving guitars, chilled keyboards, and emotive vocal melodies hearkening back to the band’s 1981 Mesh & Lace debut. “Long in the Tooth” is the first single off the forthcoming 1 2 3 4, which was recorded at Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY during a series of live sessions in the fall of 2022, its themes touching on failed relationships, the environment, and of course, aging. Just as the aim of the album was to capture the band’s live energy in the studio, Modern English is also in the midst of a series of U.S. dates throughout the rest of September; performing in such towns as Boston, Richmond, Nashville, Athens, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, and more, a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website. The tour began on August 26 at the Evolution Festival in St. Louis, with performances having taken place in Chicago, Indianapolis, Baltimore, New York City, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Evanston. “Long in the Tooth” is available to stream on all major digital platforms, while pre-orders for 1 2 3 4 can be found on Bandwear









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)