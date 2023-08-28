



Mathieu Caudron and Xavier Guionie continue down their own heavy industrial path with “Duality,” the latest single and music video from MOAAN EXIS. Mixed and mastered by Cédric Guesdon, the track is heavy on the bass and percussion, the band calling it, “A sound object burning melancholy with the violence of a catastrophe.” Released on August 25, the single marks the first new material from the French duo since the State Rejects / Moments of Dissent collaborative EP with industrial/bass act MOЯIS BLAK; the accompanying video was directed and edited by Citizen Jif, presenting a dual image of the band’s energetic live performance. “Duality” is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)