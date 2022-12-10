



Distortion Productions has unveiled The Nine, the latest album from Florida industrial and harsh electro act MissFit Toys, with the band marking the occasion with a special livestream album release party. The album follows three years after the group’s Through the Glass EP, with the “Rise to Arms” and “Blithe Din” singles signalling founding member Richie V. Suriv’s continued pursuit of bleak aggrotech stylings, co-producing the record with drummer Travis Lee. Released on Friday, December 9, The Nine is available digitally via Bandcamp, with the livestream to take place tonight, December 10, via MissFit Toys’ YouTube channel – the presentation will begin with a Q&A session at 8:00pm EST, with the live performance following at 9:00pm; further details can be found on the band’s social media pages and Distortion Productions. Garnering a reputation for dramatic live shows, the band has become a prominent support act for the likes of Hocico, Grendel, Wednesday 13, Psyclon Nine, SKOLD, and PIG, with past releases featuring remixes by the likes of Dead Agent, Decent News, MOЯIS BLAK, and Psyclon Nine.









MissFit Toys

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)