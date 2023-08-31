



Musician, makeup artist, and actress Tiffany Trezzo – a.k.a. Miss Trezz – has signed with Re:Mission Entertainment, with the “Come Undone” single marking her first release with the underground imprint. Created in collaboration with composer Paul Wiley, the track sees Trezzo reimagining the Duran Duran classic in her own dark brand of electro/industrial pop; “I was drawn to the authenticity and vulnerability of this song,” Trezzo states, “as it expressed a familiar unraveling of self when emotions of the heart override the logic of self preservation in romantic relationships.” Released on August 30, the song is Miss Trezz’s second release of 2023, following the Shok remix of her late 2022 release “Devil’s Daughter,” with Re:Mission commenting, “You can’t help but feel seduced by Miss Trezz’s dark chanteuse aesthetics as you feel the pain, honesty and viscousness in her voice.”







Currently a member of Marilyn Manson, Paul Wiley is also known for composing the score to the 2016 Pierce Brosnan thriller I.T., as well as the 2016 slasher film Terrifier and its 2022 sequel. The original version of “Come Undone” by Duran Duran was the follow-up to the hit “Ordinary World,” both songs featured on the iconic new wave band’s 1993 self-titled album (commonly referred to as “The Wedding Album” due to its cover artwork).

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)