



Miss Trezz – the musical alter-ego of Tiffany Trezzo – has revealed her latest single and music video, marking her first release of original material since joining forces with Re:Mission Entertainment. “Confrontational” sees the artist addressing the frustration of betrayal, discovering deceit and dismissive attitudes within what was thought to be a close friendship; the song aims to encourage listeners to “reflect on their own relationships and to recognize the value of authenticity and loyalty.” Along with regular collaborator Travis “Svart” Bacon (Contracult), “Confrontational” was co-produced by electro/industrial artist KANGA, who also co-wrote the track with Miss Trezz, while the video was directed by Steven Anthony Roe. The single follows the August release of Miss Trezz’s cover of Duran Duran’s “Come Undone,” with “Confrontational” now available via Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)