



Swiss electro/goth artist Miss Torsion has unleashed her first single of 2023, marking her sixth overall release since debuting in late 2020. Available now via Bandcamp, “Lost” sees the artist aiming for the dance floor with darkly hypnotic grooves and dynamic melodies to match the song’s themes of that emotional headspace where one is lost and beyond the reach of even the closest people. Despite its dark themes, Miss Torsion states the song is meant for the dance floor, “that makes you shake all the frustration and sadness out of your bones.”







“Lost” was released today, January 27, along with its accompanying music video; the song follows up on Miss Torsion’s 2022 singles “Pain” and the Black Scope remix of her “We Are the Aliens” debut. “I won’t commit myself to a genre,” she states, calling music ” a being that understands me.” She is also a member of Lowest Fi, “but that’s another story.”





Miss Torsion

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)