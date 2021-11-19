



Following the release of the Adore EP this past June, artist/producer Miss FD has unleashed a new burst of darkly distorted and danceable electro in the form of the “Your Core” single. Calling the song “an outlet of furious energy behind a wall of dark electronic sound,” the new track follows in the motivational and anthemic themes of her recent output, but with a decidedly grittier edge; as well, behind its strident percussive thrust and steely bass and synth textures is an almost flippant and carnivalesque whimsy in the latter section, giving the song Miss FD’s signature sardonic touch. Mixed and mastered by Vulture Culture’s Alex Dalliance, “Your Core” is now available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp, Spotify, and all other major streaming outlets through Miss FD’s own Quantum Release Records; this marks the artist’s seventh standalone single since 2018’s Transcendence album.





Miss FD/Quantum Release Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Vulture Culture

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)