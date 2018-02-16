Miss FD reveals cover image to upcoming fourth album





With her fourth studio album nearing its release date of March 27, gothic electro/rock artist Miss FD has unveiled the cover art for Transcendence, created by renowned graphic designer Joshua Smith and photographer Chad Michael Ward. Funded via PledgeMusic, Transcendence will be release via Quantum Release Records and features seven new compositions, with a music video for the track “Despair,” directed by Ward, planned for release on March 9. Transcendence marks Miss FD’s first album of new material since 2013’s Comfort for the Desolate; pre-orders for the album are available on PledgeMusic.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)