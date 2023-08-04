



It has been a full year since we’ve last heard from dark electro-pop artist Miss FD, but if the lyrics of her newly released single are anything to go by, there have been numerous “Distractions.” Taking a harder-edge cyber dancefloor approach for the new song, the track is as the title suggests – a thematic examination of life in the modern era, with significant and substantial issues taking a backseat to the constant bombardment of distractions. Lines like “The Earth is waiting,” “Drain the swamp,” “Triggered by fear / hold your ideology,” and “We’re set on survival mode” obliquely address the in ability to grasp the ramifications of events unfolding around us, the chorus puncutated by sarcastic laughter. Mixed and mastered by Alex Dalliance of Vulture Culture, “Distractions” was released today, one day shy of an entire year after “Menticide,” and is available digitally via Bandcamp and all major streaming outlets. A music video for “Distractions” is currently in production under the direction of Azalea Jeanette.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)