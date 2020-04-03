



At the start of 2020, dark electronic artist Miss FD released the motivational “Keep Going” single, encouraging listeners to persevere in the face of overwhelming adversity, inspired by her own experiences. Now, as the world is engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss FD offers up “Pandemic 2020,” a new audio piece inspired by these events as “a memoir of the chapter of our lives we are currently living through.” Utilizing samples by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and the U.S. President, Miss FD states that she has been haunted by the numerous reports by the Corona Virus Task Force; furthermore, she stresses that “Pandemic 2020” does not represent a political position, but is rather a commentary on the “struggle to process and persevere through these challenging times.” Mixed and mastered by her regular collaborator Alex Dalliance of Vulture Culture, the track is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. She concludes by saying, “Stay home during this time, and stay safe, stay strong, and stay connected. We are all in this together. ♥️”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)