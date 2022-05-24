



From her As Above So Below EP, gothic electro artist and producer Miss FD has revealed a music video for its first track. Shot at Joshua Tree, California, the video for “Summoning” matches the darkly ethereal and danceable Middle Eastern ambience of the song and the EP, which was inspired by the Göbekli Tepe archaeological site near Şanlıurfa in Southeastern Anatolia, Türkiye (Turkey); in the video, these themes are given a visual resonance as Miss FD portrays an ancient sorceres in the desert, her evocative and provocative movements serving to summon a mystical being.







The video for “Summoning” was released on May 22, directed by 𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖞𝖙𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖗. The As Above So Below EP was released on February 11 via Quantum Release Records, available to purchase/stream now via Bandcamp; with all three tracks written, recorded, performed, and produced by Miss FD, the EP was mixed and mastered by Alex Dalliance of Vulture Culture.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)